KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.