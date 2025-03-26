goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 24.8% increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

goeasy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.83. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$140.73 and a 12 month high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.00.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

