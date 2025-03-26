Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 773,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,464,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

