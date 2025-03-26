Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $9.97

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

VIV opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.82%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

