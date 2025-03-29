Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.42 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 210.80 ($2.73). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 208.20 ($2.69), with a volume of 233,340,094 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.20) to GBX 242 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.65).

Get Man Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMG

Man Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Man Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Man Group news, insider Laurie Fitch bought 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,740.70 ($20,373.67). Also, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 46,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($129,343.35). Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.