Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.06 and traded as high as C$41.34. Finning International shares last traded at C$41.27, with a volume of 382,151 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Lynn Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.35, for a total transaction of C$110,884.50. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$82,004.33. Insiders have sold 7,969 shares of company stock valued at $344,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

