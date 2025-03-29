Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.05 ($31.58) and traded as high as €44.38 ($48.24). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €43.89 ($47.71), with a volume of 2,412,206 shares trading hands.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.96 and a 200 day moving average of €29.20.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
