Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.02. 13,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 32,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74.

About Brandes U.S. Value ETF

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

