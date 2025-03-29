Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 231,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,368,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Company Profile

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

