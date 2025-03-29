Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alibaba Group stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.49. 13,233,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

