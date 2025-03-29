Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 58,895 shares.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.38. The company has a market cap of £12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group

In related news, insider Darren Wiggins purchased 33,274 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,651.24 ($11,197.57). Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

