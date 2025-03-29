Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Hold” Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,436. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.98, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.