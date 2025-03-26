Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.78%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

IVR opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

