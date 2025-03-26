Valmet Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.71 (OTC:VLMTY)

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.706 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

OTC:VLMTY opened at C$29.74 on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of C$26.37 and a 52 week high of C$29.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.10.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

