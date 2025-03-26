Valmet Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.71 (OTC:VLMTY)

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.706 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
OTC:VLMTY opened at C$29.74 on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of C$26.37 and a 52 week high of C$29.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.10.
About Valmet Oyj
