Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.