Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
