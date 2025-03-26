Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $264.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.