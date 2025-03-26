Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $723,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,543,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $614,982,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $134,710,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 788.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $222.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

