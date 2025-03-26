Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 94,058 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,058 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 3.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Brookfield worth $61,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:BN opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

