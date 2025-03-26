Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.
BATS NOBL opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $108.79.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
