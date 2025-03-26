FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

XMLV stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

