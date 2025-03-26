Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.0% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.5106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

