Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78. 163,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,000,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

