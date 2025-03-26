THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 10,864,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,831,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.78 ($0.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 45 ($0.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £462.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.39.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

