THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 10,864,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,831,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.78 ($0.47).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 45 ($0.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
