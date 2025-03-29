Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $66,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.