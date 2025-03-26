Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 375 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,243,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 766,225 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1,569.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,744 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 92,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $55.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

