UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $33.76 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,339 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $33,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.