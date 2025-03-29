John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 30,899 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

