Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell Soup stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,660. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 1,306,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,908,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

