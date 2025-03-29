Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 20,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

