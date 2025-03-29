Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 20,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.68.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.