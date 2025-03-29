Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

