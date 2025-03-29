Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.64. Schroders shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

