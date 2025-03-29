Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.15 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.51). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 13,767,653 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The stock has a market cap of £473.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Insider Activity at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £102,375 ($132,507.12). Also, insider Julia Porter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,455.35). Insiders bought 97,800 shares of company stock worth $26,392,600 over the last three months. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

