The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TWN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. 77,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

