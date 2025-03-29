Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Silex Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Silex Systems stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. Silex Systems has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.35.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

