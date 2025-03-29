Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Decreases By 53.0%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of SGBAF remained flat at $6.04 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SES has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Separately, Barclays downgraded SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

