Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as high as C$3.19. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 945 shares.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$57.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.