Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Vicat Price Performance
Shares of Vicat stock remained flat at $55.52 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Vicat has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.52.
Vicat Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicat
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.