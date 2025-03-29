Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Vicat Price Performance

Shares of Vicat stock remained flat at $55.52 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Vicat has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

