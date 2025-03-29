Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Rises By 78.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 932,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 833.7 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.
About Orbia Advance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.