Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Rises By 78.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 932,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 833.7 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

