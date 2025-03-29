Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.88 and traded as low as C$26.38. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at C$26.42, with a volume of 147,107 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3,800.00 to C$3,300.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGH

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.32%.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.