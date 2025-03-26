Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after purchasing an additional 370,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

