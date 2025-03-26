TrueMark Investments LLC Buys Shares of 77,795 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

