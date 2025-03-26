Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKD opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

