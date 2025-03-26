Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 92,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 98,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 228,981 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,399,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

