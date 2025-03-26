Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $962,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Welltower makes up approximately 0.8% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

