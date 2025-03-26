Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $230,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

