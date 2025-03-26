Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 617,445 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 4.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.