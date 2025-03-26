Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 401.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.96 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

