Q1 EPS Forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,905.51. This trade represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,353,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.