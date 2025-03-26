Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,187.32. The trade was a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

