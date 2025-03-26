Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,450 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 0.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $234.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

